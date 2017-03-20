If you’re curious about the story of modern humanity, you’ll find few things more fascinating than the shapeshifting ways of our markets and industries, over many years and decades. These shifts reflect our whole society, our inspiration, our impulses, and our shortcomings. These shifts are us, as we make history, step by step, dollar by dollar, in good ways and in bad.

Industry is always evolving. What works and helps companies thrive in one decade doesn’t guarantee success in the next. Any businessperson or economist will tell you, the ability to adapt to unpredictable factors—market whims, technology, public perception, regulations—will be the surest determinant of success for any company or industry.

Considering our analysis, confined to the grounds of the top 20 slots in the annual “Fortune 500” list, one initial observation to be made is how many industries have boomed in or around 1995, when the Internet became a mainstay in today’s modern culture. The retail industry, especially, exploded, and remains steadily increasing, thanks in part to companies like Amazon (founded in 1994) and Apple, which introduced the first smartphone in 2001. But it wasn’t those companies that drove the boom. It was, of course, Walmart, the king of all brick and mortar business in America.

But retail dollars have shifted, dramatically. While this growth has occurred, so many other companies have perished. Sears is one of the most notable examples of a struggling giant—once a perennial player in the upper echelon of the Fortune 500, the company has strained to stay relevant and top-of-mind over the last decade.

Also fascinating is the sheer dominance of industries upheld by our unending impulse to move about—the auto and oil industries. Upon casual reflection, many may assume that giants in computer technology and communications and pharmaceuticals have caught up to these relative dinosaurs, but they haven’t. Not even close. For all the talk about rising stars and fast-changing markets, the old guard definitely remains.

Also of note, the banking industry saw explosive growth through the year 2010, but then declined sharply by 2015. But that’s not to say the financial crisis crippled the industry for good, or even had a lasting impact on its overall size. The one stable inference that can be gleaned from this is that banks are changing the ways they do business, and the ways they consolidate their opportunities. A primary catalyst for this was Dodd-Frank being signed into law in 2010, effectively limiting the powers of banks within the markets.

The healthcare industry has tripled its size and dominance in the last 15 years and is currently in the top three of the most dominant industries (behind oil, and just a hair behind retail). Insurance and healthcare have benefitted immensely from the advent of the Internet, perhaps creating a symbiotic relationship with the computer industry, which itself went from stable progress to explosive advancements in the last two decades.

The telecom and energy industries have remained stable and relatively small, with telecom progressing as smartphones and other mobile devices continue to embed in modern society. Energy is steady yet small, with a short burst of growth in 2000, when twice as many companies were represented. It’s safe to say the Industrial Age has given way to the Information Age, once and for all. It will be interesting to see how energy fares in the immediate and distant future, as more attention is paid to renewable resources and more efficient channels.

There are some surprises to note from this study, too. Media, as much as it’s in our faces, every day, seems unexpectedly small. Also, the food and beverage—again, constantly in our faces (and mouths), seems unexpectedly small. Over the past five decades, the food industry’s aggregate revenue at the top of Fortune’s list went from small to non-existent back to a major boom in the past five years. This could be attributed, as much as anything, to consolidation of industry giants. As much as it may seem on the surface that the food industry is trending towards small batches and local sourcing, there’s almost always another story lurking beneath the surface.

As technology and innovation continue to shape how businesses are created and maintained, one thing is for certain… there’s almost no telling where these bubbles will be the next 50 years!